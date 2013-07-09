Wild animal circus ban goes 'too far' says MPs

A group of MPs says a planned ban of circus animals goes too far.

The government was planning to stop the use of all wild animals in travelling circuses in England from December 2015.

But MPs from the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee thinks the ban restricts too many types of animals which travelling circuses might use.

They say there should be a ban on big cat species and elephants, but camels, zebra or snakes can continue to have a place in the travelling circus.

There are currently 21 licensed wild animals working in two circuses in England, including camels, zebras and snakes.