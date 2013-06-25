play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 06:08

Presidential palace attacked in Afghanistan capital

Afghan soliders

Militants have attacked the presidential palace and government buildings in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

Explosions were heard as militants clashed with security personnel at the palace's eastern gate, and two other government buildings.

The Taliban have said they carried out the assault.

The country's president, Hamid Karzai, was inside the palace when the gate came under attack.

It's the biggest security breach in the country since the Taliban were removed from power 12 years ago.

The attack comes days after the Afghan president raised objections about plans to hold US-backed peace talks with the Taliban.

Top Stories

A group of England fans on one side and Sweden fans on the other.

World Cup: Do you think England can beat Sweden?

Fans holding a sign saying 'It's coming home'

What is 'it's coming home' all about anyway?!

Now United
play
1:59

Meet the world's newest pop supergroup NOW UNITED!

Newsround Home