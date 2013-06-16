What's the best thing about your dad?

It's Father's Day this Sunday and lucky dads will be getting special treatment from all you sons and daughters out there.

We wanted to know what you think is the best thing about your dad?

Check out some of your great answers below!

Your comments

"Our dad is the greatest ever because he always takes us out to fun places with our dog."

Lydia and Abigail, Suffolk, England

"I love my dad because he loves hacker the dog!"

Emily, Surrey, England

"The best thing about my dad is the bread we make together!"

Olivia, London, England

"My daddy did not like dogs but he loves me so much he let me get one."

Holly, West Dunbartonshire, Scotland

"My dad's really good at playing games. He teaches me all these funny games from when he was little and he loves to play cricket with me."

Kiran, County Durham, England

"My dad is the best dad in the world because he stands up for me and never lets me down."

Eve, Shropshire, England

"My dad is awesome because he makes awesome food and dances with me, we make an amazing pair."

Leila, West Sussex, England

"I love my dad, he is always away with work but he has come back to see me this weekend."

Charlotte, London, England

"I love my dad because he's a great driver and we have fun when travelling places."

Lesedi, Sunderland, England

"My dad's special because he burns toast."

Theo, Newcastle, England

"My dad works at the our local fire station so I get to look around the fire engines."

Ellie, Nottinghamshire, England

"Our dad is AMAZING because he's always there for us and is extremely good at giving hugs!!"

Oliver and Abbie, Southampton, England

"My dad tells so many dad jokes! He embarrasses me so much!"

Esme, Somerset, England

"My dad is best at maths! He is a structural engineer, he has to be able to do ALL calculations!"

Simran, Essex, England

"I love my dad because he shared all his Father's Day chocolates with us!"

Dennis, Bolton, England

"The best thing about my dad is that he is awesome and I get free food from his restaurant."

Dalia, Hampshire, England

"My dad is brilliant, he is loving and caring and my new unborn baby brother or sister is going to be lucky when they're born!"

Lauren, Chorley, England

"We love our dad very much because he watches our favourite CBBC shows with us."

Emily and Rosie, Nottinghamshire, England

"The best thing about my dad is that he always picks me up from afterschool clubs and never complains even if he's busy!"

Eddie, Trowbridge, England

"Our dad is simply amazing. We love him to bits and he's always there to help us! Whether it's homework, fixing stuff or giving us advice, he'll be there in the blink of an eye!"

Nina, Sara and Ema, Northamptonshire, England

"I really miss my dad, he died when I was five and it was his birthday today. He was the best!!"

Alice, West Yorkshire, England

"The best thing about my dad is that he never tells you off, he gives me sweets and really knows how to kick off a Friday night!"

Niamh, Surrey, England

"I love my dad because he is amazing at making pancakes! He cooks every Sunday for our family and I look forward to it so much!"

Cherry, Frome, England

"The best thing about my dad is that he works hard to keep me safe and to give me the best life I can have!"

Hannah, Powys, Wales

"The best thing about my dad is that he never shouts at me and always keeps calm."

Sophie, Hampshire, England

"My dad has been ill all of my life and he just gets through things in hospital without worrying. He is my HERO and for that he is the best dad in the world."

Aaliyah, Warrington, England

"The best thing about my dad is that he is always there for me when I need him the most."

Madalena, Jersey

"The best thing about my dad is that he has time to play with me."

Josh, Shropshire, England

"My dad is the best because he takes me fishing but we never catch anything and he gets so annoyed when he doesn't reel it in in time."

Melissa, Londonderry, Northern Ireland

"The best thing about my dad is that he is really funny and always makes me laugh every day and he is great at making dinner for me."

Hannah, Stockport, England

"My dad works at Edinburgh Zoo and I get to meet all the animals."

Caitlin, Glasgow, Scotland

"My dad always takes me my mum and my sister on the best holidays ever and my dad buys the best presents."

Ellie, Bedfordshire, England

"The best thing about my dad is that he gives in easily and I really like that because we never have to argue."

Lauren, Hampshire, England

"The best thing about my dad is that he is both a coast guard and a first responder."

Rhys, Swansea, Wales

"He is the best because he helps me make buns, tarts and cookies!!"

Leah, County Cork, Ireland

"The best thing about my dad is that he is always there and supporting me at performing events that I do, he's one in a million!"

Chloe, Romsey, England

"My dad is great because he wakes up a 6:45am just so he can take me to school and make sure I get a good education."

Emily, Renfrewshire, Scotland

"My dad is the best because he is amazing a football and takes me everywhere and always gives me money."

Mark, Darlington, England

"The best thing about my dad is he gives me big cuddly cuddles."

Molly, Cornwall, England

"My dad is the best at cooking and helping me improve my football skills."

Finbar, Plymouth, England

"The best thing about my dad is that he plays with me, he's very funny and most of all he cares for me."

Sadie, Taunton, England

"My dad is the best because he takes me to ALL my cricket matches and other sport fixtures."

Daisy, Kent, England

"He is so funny even though he embarrasses me."

Maya, London, England

"My favourite thing about my dad is the fact that he is always there and I know that whatever I want to do in life my dad will always support me!"

Jo, Chepstow, Wales

"The best thing about my dad is that he always make me laugh even when I'm upset and he never lets me down."

Byron, Gillingham, England

"The best things about my dad are that he is amazing at fixing my laptop if it breaks and we both love cars."

Katie, Plymouth, England

"The best thing about my dad is that he is always there if you need him."

Lucy, Armagh, Northern Ireland

"One of the best things about my dad is that he's really funny."

Megan, Northern Ireland

"My dad is the best in the kitchen because he used to work for many restaurants."

Muhammad, Preston, England

"My dad always sorts out technical problems and teaches me how I should fix them. Normally it's plug in or switch it on!"

Joe, Milton Keynes, England