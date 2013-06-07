Danny O'Donoghue sings for Queen at new BBC HQ opening

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Ricky reports on the Queen's visit to the BBC's new HQ

The Queen has officially opened the BBC's new headquarters in central London.

She was treated to a performance from Danny O'Donoghue's band The Script in the Radio 1 Live Lounge.

The revamped BBC Broadcasting House was declared open with an announcement from Her Majesty on BBC Radio 4.

During her walk around the BBC newsroom, the Queen triggered cheers and laughs when she appeared live on TV behind the newsreaders!

The Queen's husband Prince Philip had been due to attend, but he was admitted to hospital on Thursday in a planned visit.