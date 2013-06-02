Matt Smith to leave Doctor Who at end of 2013

Sad news for fans of Matt Smith - he's leaving Doctor Who at the end of the year, it's been announced by the BBC.

Matt said in a statement: "Doctor Who has been the most brilliant experience for me as an actor and a bloke."

Pictures: Matt Smith's time as Time Lord

He'll feature in November's 50th anniversary special episode before making his final appearance in the Christmas special, when we'll see the Doctor regenerate.

The BBC promises a "spectacular exit" for Matt - but it's being kept tightly under wraps!