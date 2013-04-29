Do big cats like cardboard boxes as much as house cats?

If you've ever wondered if lions, tigers and jaguars like cardboard boxes as much as their smaller cousins?

Well wonder no more, it seems that they love them.

Charity Big Cat Rescue gave big cats in its care cardboard boxes to play with as part of an experiment to see if they were as popular as with house cats.

The boxes proved a big hit with all of their animals. Take a look at the big cats having fun with cardboard.

Video courtesy of Big Cat Rescue