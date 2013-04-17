Homepage
17 April 2013
17 April 2013
Last updated at
11:20
image
Margaret Thatcher's funeral in pictures
A photo gallery of the funeral of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
Lady Thatcher's coffin began its journey across London by hearse, from Westminster to the church of St Clement Danes before being transferred to a gun carriage for the journey to St Paul's Cathedral.
The Union flag was flown at half mast on government buildings as a sign of respect and Big Ben, the bell in Westminster's famous clock tower, was silenced for the first time in almost 50 years.
Among the 2,300 guests at the funeral was singer Katherine Jenkins.
Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha attended too. David Cameron has called the funeral a "fitting tribute to a great prime minister".
A card written by Lady Thatcher's children Mark and Carol says "Beloved mother, always in our hearts."
Her coffin rested in the Crypt Chapel underneath the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday night.
Eight pallbearers from the military carried the coffin into the St Paul's Cathedral before the service.
Lady Thatcher's funeral procession was watched by crowds as it travelled through the streets of central London. The carriage was drawn by the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery.
Once transferred to a gun carriage drawn by six black horses, the coffin passed through streets lined with well-wishers.
Baroness Thatcher was given a ceremonial funeral, which required permission from the Queen. Lady Thatcher chose the readings and hymns for the service herself.
The Queen attended the service at St Paul's Cathedral with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.
Four thousand police officers were on duty in central London as the funeral procession made its solemn journey.
The funeral of Baroness Thatcher took place in London today. She died on 8 April at the age of 87 and was given a ceremonial funeral with full military honours.
While the vast majority of the crowds were there to pay their respects, some felt too much public money was being spent on the occasion.
Supporters in the crowd carried placards and banners were hung from some office buildings along the route.
The Honourable Artillery Company fired gun salutes next to the Tower of London.
