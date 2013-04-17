play
Last updated at 11:20
image

Margaret Thatcher's funeral in pictures

A photo gallery of the funeral of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
Lady Thatcher's coffin began its journey across London by hearse, from Westminster to the church of St Clement Danes before being transferred to a gun carriage for the journey to St Paul's Cathedral.
The coffin is transferred to the hearse
The Union flag was flown at half mast on government buildings as a sign of respect and Big Ben, the bell in Westminster's famous clock tower, was silenced for the first time in almost 50 years.
Big Ben
Among the 2,300 guests at the funeral was singer Katherine Jenkins.
British mezzo-soprano singer Katherine Jenkins arrives to attend the ceremonial funeral service of British former prime minister Margaret Thatcher.
Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha attended too. David Cameron has called the funeral a "fitting tribute to a great prime minister".
Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha arrive for the funeral service of Baroness Thatcher, at St Paul"s Cathedral, central London. Picture date: Wednesday April 17, 2013
A card written by Lady Thatcher's children Mark and Carol says "Beloved mother, always in our hearts."
A Union flag draped coffin bearing the body of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
Her coffin rested in the Crypt Chapel underneath the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday night.
The coffin of British former prime minister Margaret Thatcher rests in the Crypt Chapel of St Mary Undercroft beneath the Houses of Parliament.
Eight pallbearers from the military carried the coffin into the St Paul's Cathedral before the service.
The coffin of Baroness Thatcher is carried aloft by members of the armed forces prior to her funeral.
Lady Thatcher's funeral procession was watched by crowds as it travelled through the streets of central London. The carriage was drawn by the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery.
The funeral procession of former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, travels along Fleet Street to her funeral service.
Once transferred to a gun carriage drawn by six black horses, the coffin passed through streets lined with well-wishers.
A Union flag draped coffin is carried on a gun carriage drawn by the King's Troop Royal Artillery
Baroness Thatcher was given a ceremonial funeral, which required permission from the Queen. Lady Thatcher chose the readings and hymns for the service herself.
An overhead view of guests attending the ceremonial funeral of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at St Paul's Cathedral in London.
The Queen attended the service at St Paul's Cathedral with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh arrive at St Paul's
Four thousand police officers were on duty in central London as the funeral procession made its solemn journey.
The funeral procession for Baroness Thatcher passes along Ludgate Hill (Multiple exposure)
The funeral of Baroness Thatcher took place in London today. She died on 8 April at the age of 87 and was given a ceremonial funeral with full military honours.
The coffin of British former prime minister Margaret Thatcher, carried on a gun carriage drawn by the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, arrives at St Paul's Cathedral during her ceremonial funeral in central London on April 17, 2013.
While the vast majority of the crowds were there to pay their respects, some felt too much public money was being spent on the occasion.
A member of the crowd holds up a sign
Supporters in the crowd carried placards and banners were hung from some office buildings along the route.
Poster
The Honourable Artillery Company fired gun salutes next to the Tower of London.
The Honourable Artillery Company (HAC) as they fire one round a minute at the Tower of London, prior to the funeral service of Baroness Thatcher.

