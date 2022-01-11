In pictures: How have mobile phones changed over the years?

The first mobile telephone call was made by Martin Cooper on 3 April 1973. Nicknamed 'the father of the cellphone', Martin made the first phone call to a rival company and later said that all he could hear was silence. But apparently that was because his rival wasn't happy he'd lost the race to make the first call so didn't say anything! He invented the Motorola DynaTac 8000X which you can see him holding - affectionately known as The Brick (I think you can see why). It launched in 1983 and was the first mobile phone that ordinary consumers could buy and use.