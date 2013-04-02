play
Watch Newsround

Syrian casualty figures increase

Fighting between government and rebel groups in Syria was at its worse during March, with the most deaths recorded since the conflict began.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said more than six thousand people died last month alone.

It's the highest number of deaths since the war started and some people are worried it means the fighting is getting worse.

Many journalists aren't allowed to get into the country, which means it's difficult to know exactly how many people have been killed.

The United Nations says more than seventy thousand people have been killed in the conflict, which began in March 2011.

Top Stories

Camila Cabello.
play
0:20

Camila Cabello does Harry Potter!

Molde FK´s headcoach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates after the UEFA Champions League third round, second leg qualifying football match between Molde FK and Hibernian at the Aker Stadium in Molde, Norway, on August 16, 2018.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is Man United's new manager

comments
Ed and Taylor making faces

Ed v Taylor: Who came out on top in 2018?

Newsround Home