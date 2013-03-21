Nel gets climbing with Alain

Nel's been catching up with real-life 'spiderman' Alain Robert ahead of his CBBC Super Human Challenge debut.

Alain is from France and is known around the world as the 'French Spiderman' because of his exceptional climbing skills.

He's climbed some of the most famous buildings in the world, including the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Keep an eye out for him because he'll be heading to CBBC screens on March 27, appearing on Super Human Challenge.

So how else could Nel interview the man, but while climbing up a wall!

Check out the report... BUT DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME!