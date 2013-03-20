Cyprus holds emergency talks on economy

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Find out what's going on in Cyprus...

Politicians in Cyprus are holding emergency talks to deal with the country's financial troubles.

It comes after an EU deal was rejected by the Cypriot government - it involved a £8.7billion loan to Cyprus to try and rescue the country's banks.

But it also required some money to be taken from the personal savings of Cypriot people - an idea which caused a lot of anger in the country.

As the EU deal has been rejected, Cyprus is now trying to decide what it will do instead.

The UK government has already sent one million euros to help British soldiers living in Cyprus who may get caught up in the financial problems.

The money - equivalent to about £850,000 - will be used for British troops and their families if cash machines and debit cards stop working.