play
Watch Newsround

Cyprus holds emergency talks on economy

Last updated at 18:18
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Find out what's going on in Cyprus...

Politicians in Cyprus are holding emergency talks to deal with the country's financial troubles.

It comes after an EU deal was rejected by the Cypriot government - it involved a £8.7billion loan to Cyprus to try and rescue the country's banks.

But it also required some money to be taken from the personal savings of Cypriot people - an idea which caused a lot of anger in the country.

As the EU deal has been rejected, Cyprus is now trying to decide what it will do instead.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
BBC reporter Mark Lowen explains more from Cyprus...

The UK government has already sent one million euros to help British soldiers living in Cyprus who may get caught up in the financial problems.

The money - equivalent to about £850,000 - will be used for British troops and their families if cash machines and debit cards stop working.

Top Stories

Composite image of British female sportswomen

The women set to shine in sport in 2019

comments
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool competes with Willy Boly and Conor Coady of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at Molineux

Liverpool knocked out of FA Cup

United States Capitol with a closed sign

Why has the US government shut down?

comments
Newsround Home