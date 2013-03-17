Wales win Six Nations in style

Wales stormed to the Six Nations title on Saturday as they thrashed England 30-3 at the Millennium Stadium.

England had come to Cardiff hoping for a Grand Slam, when a side wins all their games in the championship.

However, two second-half tries from Welsh winger Alex Cuthbert, four penalties from Leigh Halfpenny and eight points from Dan Biggar's boot turned English hopes to disappointment.

Wales only needed to win by seven points to claim the title.

In the end, though, they steamrollered their opponents, as the home crowd went wild.

'Outstanding'

RBS 6 Nations 2013 Standings 1st - Wales

2nd - England

3rd - Scotland

4th - Italy

5th - Ireland

6th - France

After the match Wales caretaker coach, Rob Howley, said:

"This is better than the Grand Slam last year. We were outstanding."

England coach Stuart Lancaster praised the home side too:

"Wales played well, we didn't turn up and didn't match their physicality. It was better than ours."

In Saturday's other matches, Italy beat Ireland for the time in Six Nations history, winning 22-15, and Scotland lost 23-16 away to France in Paris.

Check out our pick of Wales v England photos!