Norfolk schools closed for a third day due to snow

93 schools in Norfolk are still closed due to heavy snow earlier in the week - with more snow forecast on Friday.

Temperatures in Norfolk fell to -9C last night and they're set to stay below freezing all day.

Norfolk Police said that people should only make essential journeys because roads are icy and could be dangerous.

Much more snow is now forecast to fall overnight into Friday, starting in the south west and moving through Wales and the Midlands.

More snow is expected across the country at the end of the week

On Wednesday, 260 schools in Norfolk were closed by the weather.

