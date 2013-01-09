Scientists think of theory to explain wrinkly fingers

Scientists reckon they're getting closer to explaining why our fingers go all wrinkly after being in the bath.

Researchers from Newcastle University say they think it's to help us get a grip on wet objects.

According to the new theory, our ancestors may have evolved the feature as they foraged for food in wet fields and streams.

To test the idea, scientists experimented with marbles in a bucket of water.

FIVE THINGS WE STILL DON'T UNDERSTAND ABOUT HUMANS Nose-picking - bogeys aren't tasty or nutritious - so why do some of us eat them?

Blushing - even super scientist Charles Darwin struggled to explain why we go red.

Superstitions - loads of us have odd habits that don't really make sense. What's the point of them?

Kissing - scientists know that the urge to kiss someone isn't down to genes. So why do we do it?

Dreams - for thousands of years people have wondered what dreams are for. But no-one's found a proven answer yet.

Volunteers were asked to pick up the marbles with one hand and pass them through a small slot.

Those with wrinkled fingers kept completing the task faster than those with smoother skin.

The team found that wrinkles gave no advantage when moving dry objects, which suggests that wrinkly fingers are specifically for helping us hold onto wet objects.

Our ancestors might not have played with wet marbles, but having better gripping fingers and feet would certainly have helped when they foraged for food along lake shores and by rivers.

Dr Tom Smulders, who was part of the research project, said: "It would be interesting to see just how many other animals displayed this trait - in particular, in primates."