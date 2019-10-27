What is dyslexia?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: 'From my point of view, the letters are dancing around'

Dyslexia is a common learning difficulty, which affects about one in every ten people in the UK.

If somebody has dyslexia, they may have difficulties with their reading, writing or spelling.

It doesn't affect intelligence and it is not a disease or an illness - it is a condition that someone is born with.

Some people learn special techniques to help them to live with dyslexia on their own, whilst others may need special support staff to help them to do this.

Figures suggest that even though the condition is quite common, there are a lot of people who are living with it without knowing that they've got it. This means that they are 'undiagnosed'.

When I was diagnosed with dyslexia at the age of 10, it came as a huge relief. I'd been feeling like I was stupid and somehow worse than my classmates, and I didn't understand why. But with the diagnosis, everything clicked into place. I knew I wasn't worse than everyone else - I was just different. Mollie King , Radio 1 presenter

What's it like to have dyslexia?

As with many learning difficulties and conditions, not everybody with dyslexia has the same experience.

Some people might struggle with their reading and writing, while another person with dyslexia might find maths more tricky.

One experience that is quite common is finding it difficult to remember things.

This can affect tasks like going to the shop or remembering what to pack for a particular trip.

People with dyslexia often have good skills in other areas, such as creative thinking and problem solving. NHS website

Another way that people with dyslexia might experience the condition is finding that words move about the page when they try to read.

This can make school work difficult to complete without special help and support.

Radio 1 DJ Mollie King, who has dyslexia, explains: "The prospect of reading out loud in class filled me with my dread. It got to the stage where I was so panicked that I'd make up an excuse to leave the room when it was my turn. That's when my teacher suggested I get tested for dyslexia."

BBC Radio 1 DJ Mollie King has spoken out about having dyslexia - she is an ambassador for the British Dyslexic Association and has given a speech in parliament in front of a group who were looking at learning difficulties

How do you manage dyslexia?

There are lots of different ways that children with dyslexia manage their condition. It also depends on their experience of it and how it affects them.

Some children who struggle to remember things may use a voice recorder to set reminders.

Children who have trouble reading might use a coloured overlay over the top of their text to help them to read.

"Reading through a coloured sheet really helps - the colour that works for me is yellow," explains Mollie. "If I put it over, it means I can read from left to right and it stops the words popping out on the page."

Others may benefit from special learning techniques or personal tutoring.

Reuters Famous businessman Sir Richard Branson is dyslexic

What causes dyslexia?

Dyslexia is caused by differences in the language areas of the brain and the connections between them.

It often runs in families and it can affect people of any age from any country.

Can you cure dyslexia?

Dyslexia can't be cured and people who are born with dyslexia have it all their lives - but it can usually be managed if a person is given the right support.

People with dyslexia can go on to be as successful as somebody without the condition - like business superstar Sir Richard Branson.

Speaking to BBC Newsbeat, Mollie has some great advice for anybody who is living with dyslexia.

"You're not alone - it's something to be proud of we shouldn't be embarrassed or ashamed and really focus in on those things you are good at," she says.

"For me it knocked my confidence because I couldn't keep up with the pace they read at [in school]. Focus on those things that you're good at - maybe you're sporty or maybe you're very creative."

Dyslexia isn't something that defeats you. The key is being diagnosed as early as possible. It breaks my heart that there could be people out there struggling through life unnecessarily because they've not been diagnosed, and are still feeling stupid the way I did. The better we all understand dyslexia, the more we can help people who have it to reach their full potential. Mollie King , Radio 1 presenter

