Gas fracking gets go ahead

Fracking, a controversial way of getting gas from the ground, is being given the go-ahead by the government.

Fracking involves drilling holes deep into the ground, then causing tiny explosions to release the gas trapped inside rocks.

The gas can then be used to produce energy.

Some people say fracking could supply a quarter of the UK's gas in the future which could make it cheaper to heat homes but others reckon the technique could pollute water supplies.

A company had to stop drilling last year after fracking caused two small earthquakes near Blackpool.

Joe looked at the some of the ways the UK might be powered in the future in his mini series, Powering Britain.