More getting married on 12/12/12

It's a pretty unusual day - the 12th day of the 12th month of 2012!

It gives us 12/12/12 as the date, and it's the last time this century that the date, month and year will match.

Registry offices across the country a reporting a rise in the number of people wanting to get married on this unusual date.

51 marriages will take place in the district of Gretna in southern Scotland, 25 times more than on the same day last year.

In Gloucestershire, west England, there will be 12 ceremonies. The number of weddings on an average Wednesday is one.

In Barnet, north London, 14 have been booked, about three times more than usual.

It will be 89 years before the next unusual date of 01/01/2101.