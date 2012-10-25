Ajax 3-1 Man City, Arsenal 0-2 Schalke in Champions League

AFP/getty images

Man City and Arsenal both suffered defeats in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

City lost to Ajax 3-1 despite Sami Nasri giving the Premier League champs an early lead in Amsterdam.

Siem de Jong equalised for Ajax just before half-time, while Niklas Moisander and Christian Eriksen scored after the break.

City boss Roberto Mancini has admitted it'll now take a "miracle" for them to reach the knockout stages.

They're bottom of Group D with just a point from three games, with three more games to play.

AFP/getty images Arsenal's Spanish midfielder Santi Cazorla reacts after Schalke 04's second goal

Arsenal's unbeaten record in this year's tournament was smashed thanks to Schalke 04.

The Gunners were defeated 2-0 at home by the German side.

Klaas Jan-Huntelaar and Ibrahim Afellay both scored to take Schalke 04 top of their Group B with seven points.

Arsenal are in second place with six points.