Ajax 3-1 Man City, Arsenal 0-2 Schalke in Champions League

Man City and Arsenal both suffered defeats in the Champions League on Wednesday night.
City lost to Ajax 3-1 despite Sami Nasri giving the Premier League champs an early lead in Amsterdam.
Siem de Jong equalised for Ajax just before half-time, while Niklas Moisander and Christian Eriksen scored after the break.
City boss Roberto Mancini has admitted it'll now take a "miracle" for them to reach the knockout stages.
They're bottom of Group D with just a point from three games, with three more games to play.
Arsenal's unbeaten record in this year's tournament was smashed thanks to Schalke 04.
The Gunners were defeated 2-0 at home by the German side.
Klaas Jan-Huntelaar and Ibrahim Afellay both scored to take Schalke 04 top of their Group B with seven points.
Arsenal are in second place with six points.