A giant moth that normally lives in the Philippines has been found by a family in Lancashire.

The moth was found on the windowsill at a house in Ramsbottom.

The family took it to a butterfly sanctuary in Bolton along with thirty eggs it had laid.

The adult moth died because this species only lives for a week, but the eggs have hatched and caterpillars are making themselves at home.

They will form a chrysalis but won't emerge as fully formed moths for up to a year.