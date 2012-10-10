Meeting to seal Scottish referendum

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch Leah's report

Teenagers in Scotland may be able to vote on whether the country should be independent.

The Prime Minister David Cameron and Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond will meet on Monday to discuss when and how the vote should take place.

They are expected to agree on a single yes/no question on whether Scotland should leave the United Kingdom and 16 and 17-year-olds may be allowed to vote

The main party in Scotland, the Scottish National Party, wants independence from the UK and complete control over the way the country's run.

Last year, when they won the election in Scotland, they promised to let people decide for themselves whether to stay part of the UK or go it alone.

Getty Images David Cameron and Alex Salmond are expected to meet next week in Edinburgh

But the British Prime Minister, David Cameron, doesn't want this to happen, he believes that Scotland should remain part of the United Kingdom.

It now looks like the Scottish people will be able to make their own decision.