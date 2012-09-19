Will and Kate bust some moves on Royal tour

play
William and Kate have showed off their dance moves on a Royal tour of Pacific island Tuvalu.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge danced along with the local island natives dressed in colourful skirts.

Kate, who was wearing a flower crown on her head looked at home dancing away while William was a bit more shy.

The Royal couple are visiting the island as part of their Diamond Jubilee tour.

Tuvalu is a tiny island in the South Pacific Ocean near Australia.

Check out the video above to see them dancing...

