Will and Kate bust some moves on Royal tour

William and Kate have showed off their dance moves on a Royal tour of Pacific island Tuvalu.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge danced along with the local island natives dressed in colourful skirts.
Kate, who was wearing a flower crown on her head looked at home dancing away while William was a bit more shy.
The Royal couple are visiting the island as part of their Diamond Jubilee tour.
Tuvalu is a tiny island in the South Pacific Ocean near Australia.
Check out the video above to see them dancing...