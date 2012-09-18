play
Last updated at 07:10

Meet the world's first Liliger

A new kind of animal has been born in Russia, called a Liliger.

The baby big cat is called Kiara and was born in a zoo. Her dad is an African lion.

But her mum is a liger - a cross between a lion and a tiger, making Kiara the world's first known "liliger".

The lady in charge of Kiara at the zoo, Rostislav Shilo, said: "I think she has more tiger traits than lion traits."

To make things even more confusing, Kiara is being raised by an ordinary domestic cat because her mother couldn't provide enough milk to feed her hungry cub.

Kiara is fed milk every three hours by her keepers and receives motherly love from the domestic cat.

