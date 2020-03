Newsround broadcasts live every day on the CBBC channel - and you can catch up with our bulletins online.

While schools are closed due to coronavirus, our bulletin times are changing to suit you better.

Here's when we're on the TV and you can always watch the bulletin online and on BBC iPlayer.

Weekdays

9.15am, 12.10pm and 4.00pm

Weekends

8.55am, 11.55am and 1.55pm