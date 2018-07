To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch the moonwalking, street-dancing traffic cop!

The moonwalk may have been made famous by Michael Jackson, but one policeman has taken it to a different level.

Drivers and pedestrians on a busy street in the US city of Charlotte, North Carolina were entertained by a street dancer.. sort of!

But you probably won't see this on Alesha's Street Dance Stars.

The traffic policeman kept the traffic moving by busting a few moves of his own.

