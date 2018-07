To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Cyclist Ed Clancy chats to Leah

Double medal winner Ed Clancy has been telling Newsround how it feels to win at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

The cyclist won gold as part of Great Britain's men's team pursuit squad and bronze in the men's omnium 1km time trial.

He may have had a busy few weeks but Ed still had time to chat with Leah and tell her all about his Olympic success.