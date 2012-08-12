Pictures: GB Olympic gold medal winners of London 2012
Pictures of all the Team GB gold medal winners from the London 2012 Olympic Games.
The honour of getting the first GB gold of London 2012 went to rowers Helen Glover and Heather Stanning. They won the women's pair final on the first Wednesday of the Games.
Team GB's 29th, and final, gold medal of London 2012 came from boxer Anthony Joshua, who won the super heavyweight title on the last day of the Games. The Londoner only took up the sport after being dragged to a gym by his cousin!
Philip Hindes, Jason Kenny and Chris Hoy kicked off GB's Velodrome success by taking gold in the team sprint track cycling final.
Canoe slalom team Tim Baillie and Etienne Stott were the surprise gold medallists in the double event. Teammates David Florence and Richard Hounslow got the silver! Looks like they like the taste of success!
Britain's second gold came from Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins. He won the cycling men's individual time trial.
Twenty-five-year-old Peter Wilson sunk to his knees in disbelief as he won gold in the double trap shooting. He had a good old cry and gave his dad a big hug before he was handed his medal.
Ben Ainslie became the most successful sailor in Olympic history when he won his fourth gold medal in the men's finn race at Weymouth.
Moments later, there was another rowing gold in the women's lightweight double sculls. It took a while for Katherine Copeland and Sophie Hosking to realise that they'd won after crossing the line!
She was the poster girl of the London 2012 Olympics and she didn't disappoint the home crowd. Jessica Ennis led the heptathlon from the start and threw a lifetime best in the javelin before winning the 800m to take gold. It was the first of three athletics gold in one hour...
Long jumper Greg Rutherford was next. His distance of 8.31m was enough for gold.
In a dramatic jump-off against the Netherlands (the horse equivalent of a penalty shoot-out), Great Britain's show jumpers won their first Olympic gold medal in 60 years. The two countries were tied on points after the team competition and it came down to 52-year-old Peter Charles to get the gold by clearing all the jumps in the course.
The cycling golds kept on coming - cyclist Jason Kenny took top prize in the men's individual sprint event. He was chosen ahead of Sir Chris Hoy to take part in the race and the decision paid off when he stormed to victory in a nail-biting finish.
Track cyclists Ed Clancy, Geraint Thomas, Steven Burke and Peter Kennaugh broke their own world record as they successfully defended the men's team pursuit title in the Velodrome.
Mo Farah topped off a perfect night on Saturday when he stormed to victory in the 10,000m race.
After settling for silver at the past THREE Olympics, it was gold at last for rower Katherine Grainger (left). She and Anna Watkins won the double sculls final on the first Friday.
Back to the Velodrome now - cycling trio Dani King, Laura Trott and Joanna Rowsell celebrate their gold medals in the women's team pursuit final where another world record was smashed!
Team GB won a whopping SIX golds on 'Super Saturday'. The first came from rowers Peter Reed, Andrew Triggs Hodge, Alex Gregory and Tom James in the men's coxless four. Amazingly, it's the fourth Olympics in a row (no pun intended) for Great Britain in this event!
She's nicknamed Queen Victoria. She was disqualified in her first event (the team sprint), but you always knew Victoria Pendleton was going to get gold. Here she is holding on to her medal from the women's keirin. She went on to add a silver to her collection in the sprint race - her last event before retiring.
Alistair Brownlee was the favourite to win gold in the men's triathlon and he didn't disappoint. He's only just recovered from injury but that didn't seem to slow him down on the 1,500m swim, 43km cycle and 10km run (phew!) around London's Hyde Park. His younger brother Jonny wasn't far behind him and picked up the bronze medal.
History in the making for the equestrian team - riders Carl Hester, Laura Bechtolsheimer and Charlotte Dujardin won Britain's first ever gold medal in a dressage team event. It was Team GB's 20th gold of London 2012 - overtaking the 19 golds that we got at the last Olympics in Beijing in 2008.
After winning a historic gold in the team dressage, Charlotte Dujardin and her horse Valegro claimed their second gold in the individual event - performing to movie themes including Live and Let Die! Teammate Laura Bechtolsheimer won bronze. They're the first ever GB individual dressage medals.
Leeds girl Nicola Adams made Olympic history when she became the first ever Olympic women's flyweight boxing champion! London 2012 is the first time that women's boxing has been included and the first time where women have been able to compete in all sports.
Little Laura Trott won her second gold of the Games in the omnium, which is made up of six events. Trott is the first British woman to win two cycling medals at one Olympics!
No wonder he looks happy - Sir Chris Hoy became GB's most successful Olympian in history when he won the men's keirin. It's the SIXTH gold medal of his career - more than any other British athlete.
To another first - Welsh teenager Jade Jones won Britain's first ever Olympic taekwondo gold medal, after defeating Yuzhuo Hou from China. It was a sweet victory as Hou beat her in the world championships last year. 25 golds and counting for Great Britain!
Ed McKeever has been called the "Usain Bolt of kayaking" - and he showed them why by storming to gold in the men's 200m kayak final.
Yes, you've done it, Mo! Team GB's Mo Farah is roared home by the crowd in the 5,000m final to claim his second Olympic gold - a week after winning the 10,000m.
Boxer Luke Campbell from Hull punched his way to gold in the bantamweight boxing final. He defeated Ireland's John Joe Nevin to grab GB's second boxing gold of the Games.
One month after he was beaten by Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final, Andy Murray faced up to his rival again in the final of the Olympics. This time the result was different - Murray beat Federer in straight sets for the biggest win of his life. Unbelievably, the same afternoon he played in the mixed doubles final with Laura Robson! They lost but still came away with silver.