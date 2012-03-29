How much aid should the UK give to other countries?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Nel reports on the UK overseas aid row

There's a debate going on about how much aid the UK should give to poorer countries.

At the moment the UK gives around £8 billion a year to other governments.

But the government's agreed to meet the United Nations target of increasing that amount to nearly £11 billion by the year 2014.

They want to make it law that all future governments must stick to the target of 0.7% of the whole country's income.

But the House of Lords say this shouldn't happen, and that too much aid is going to the wrong places and is ending up with corrupt governments.

The government say that cutting the funding could cost thousands of lives.

We asked you if you think the UK gives enough money to other countries. Here's a selection of your comments.

Your comments:

"I think we should still give to poor countries but not as much as we do. Then we should give the rest to our own country."

Phoebe, 13, Lincoln, England

"I think we should still give money because it's saving people's lives and they get a better life."

Maria, 8, London, England

"I think we give enough money as it is. Whilst helping other countries, we're forgetting that people in this country are in poverty and have no money. How can we help them when other countries should support them as well."

Matthew, 12, London, England

"I don't think we should stop giving. The government should stay with the same amount that they give to countries because we already send lots from charities like Sport Relief."

Hannah, 11, Dundee, Scotland

"I think we don't give enough money to countries like Africa so yes I think we should give more to poor countries."

Leah, 9, Prestatyn, North Wales

"We may be giving a lot but we give this money for a good cause. I think it's good to help countries that are more unfortunate than us."

Sarah, 11, Essex, England

"I think that we should keep giving the money to poorer countries because we have got plenty of food and drink and they don't have that. We should be nice and kind and give them some money!"

Amy, 10, Devon, England

"I think we are giving enough money at the moment because it isn't just the government that are giving the money. There are many charities like Red Cross etc."

Chloe, 11, Southampton, England

"I think we do give too much money, because I always wonder where all the money goes afterwards because they still are struggling. But it's good to give."

Katherine, 15, Sussex, England

"I think instead of giving them food and water, we should concentrate more on buildings so they can make their own money."

Jack, 14, Lancashire, England

"I think we should give money to other countries because if we keep the money, what are we going to buy? Fancier schools but the people we give the money to don't have a school to learn in! So I think we should keep giving the money if not more."

Niamh, 10, London, England

"We are not giving enough at all! We are so wealthy, why should we give less?"

Maisie, 12, Cambridge, England

"In my opinion, I think we should give 4 Billion pounds because that it is a smaller amount, but still gives charity and it also helps us too because we have more money for our government. That way it is more fair all round."

Walid, 13, London, England

"I think that we should give some money to poorer countries but not as much as we do now because we are running out of money and this is one of the reasons."

Joe, 11, London, England

"I think we should give more. Think about how many children in the world die every day from dirty, unclean water. Most people in Britain live wealthy lives and those people out there don't! How many years have we had Sport Relief and Children in Need for and this problem still isn't fixed! We should give more until this problem no longer exists and then we should give less."

Olivia, 12, Morecambe, England

"I think the UK gives enough money as it is and we can't afford any more with our economy in the state it is. If every country gave as much as us, third world countries probably wouldn't exist anymore."

Lewis, 13, East Yorkshire, England

"We should raise it to 15 billion but lower the price of food, electricity, water and petrol."

James, 11, Buckinghamshire, England

"Give less to poorer countries. This is why we are in a recession. Soon we will be asking for money from third world countries."

Callum, 13, London, England

"I think we should give less money because we are losing money whilst other countries are not. But I think that it's because our country is just so generous."

Romy, 13, London, England

"I think we should give a bit more money to other countries which are less fortunate than us but not 11 billion because that could go to our education."

Molly, 12, Blackpool, England

"I think that we should give more money but only if people in poverty in the UK have enough."

Harry, 15, Devon, England

"I think we should stay with the amount we give because I think the UK is giving more aid than other countries. But if we give more we might run out of money which we don't want."

Yasmine, 13, London, England

"I think we should just keep the money at around 8 billion as I understand that they have a lot less money than our country and many others. But if the money was being well spent then we wouldn't need to increase it. There is a lot of homeless people in this country as well and I think they should come first as they are in our country, so our money should go to them!"

Bradley, 13, London, England

"I think we should keep it the same because the Olympics are coming and we need money for that."

Vimal, 13, London, England

"There are two sides to this argument. If we help one, we'll make it worse for the other. If we do give more, then residents of England would have to pay more taxes. If we don't give more but still give the same amount, then the countries will steadily improve whilst the taxes will stay the same."

Anton, 12, Greater London, England

"Yes I do think that the UK should give money to poorer countries."

Anna, 7, Nottingham, England

"We give too much, we should give less, this is partly why we're running out of money! A small amount is ok but loads of it goes to corrupt officials and I daresay not all of it gets past UK borders."

Joseph, 14, London, England

"I think that we shouldn't stop helping other countries, because these poor countries have far less than we have."

Amina, 12, Hampshire, England