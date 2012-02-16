Meet the robot that eats and poos

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Check out the robot that can eat and poo

Scientists in Bristol have created a robot that eats food, uses it for energy and then poos it out.

The EcoBot III has been trained to sense food and find it using its wheels.

Instead of working from batteries, the EcoBot III works like a human does and gets energy from food.

It can shut itself down like humans do when they go to sleep and then use that energy again later.

The work has been done by scientists at the Bristol Robotics Laboratory at Bristol University.

Check out the video above to see it in action!