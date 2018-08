PA

Chris Coleman is to be the new manager of the Welsh national football team.

He'll be taking over from Gary Speed, who died in November last year.

In the past Coleman has managed Premier League team Fulham and Coventry City.

In a press conference he said he was excited to be managing his country - but sad about the way it came about.

"We're still all shocked by what happened [with Gary Speed] and we're still grieving," he said.