Imagine sitting in a lesson at school but not being able to see or hear.

It would be pretty difficult to learn, that's why a school in Manchester has come up with a new invention - smell teaching!

It means deaf and blind children can use the smells of food and other objects to build up a picture of whatever information is being taught.

Hayley's been sniffing out the story...