US mid-terms: What are they and why are they important?

Reuters While no one actually votes for or against President Trump in the mid-terms, the results of them could have an impact on the rest of his presidency

There are some important elections coming up in the US called the mid-terms.

Every four years, people in the US vote to elect their president. The four years between elections - when the elected president is in office - is called a term.

So, the mid-term elections happen - you guessed it - half way through a president's term in office.

What are the mid-terms?

The US will be going to the polls again for the mid-terms on 6 November.

It's a special election in which people vote for politicians in a part of the government called Congress, which makes laws.

There are also governor positions, and state and local office positions up for grabs.

Getty Images Congress is based in this building in Washington called the Capitol

Congress is divided up into two chambers - the House of Representatives and the Senate.

In the US, there are two main political parties - the Democrats and the Republicans. Both parties want to have more politicians than their opponent in each part of Congress in order to have more control when it comes to, for example, passing laws.

Why are mid-terms important?

1. They can affect Trump's presidency

The result of the mid-terms could affect how the rest of Mr Trump's presidency turns out.

That's because if the president belongs to a different party to the one that has a majority of politicians in the House of Representatives or the Senate, it can be difficult for he or she to do what they want.

Currently, both parts of Congress are controlled by the Republican Party, which backs President Donald Trump.

But if this changes as a result of these mid-terms, he could struggle to get things done that he wants, as Democrat politicians could vote against his plans, like building a wall between the US and Mexico (things like this would have to be approved by Congress).

Getty Images This is the House of Representatives Chamber in the US Capitol building

The Democrats think they can win control of the House of Representatives this year by winning a majority of seats, which would be bad news for President Trump and the Republican party.

Not only could they stop his plans, but if President Trump is hit by another scandal, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives could vote to have him impeached.

2. They can affect campaigns for the next presidential election

Alongside the fight for seats in Congress, 36 out of 50 state governors are also up for election - 26 of whom are currently members of the Republican party.

Next year, campaigning will begin for the next presidential election and governors can be very important in supporting their party's candidates, by arranging donors and setting up volunteers.

A wave of new governors in the mid-terms could have a big effect on presidential campaigning over the next couple of years.

3. They can affect people outside of the US

Mid-terms are also important for people outside of the US, like us here in the UK.

AFP/Getty Images Mid-terms are important to people outside of the US as they affect what the president of the US can do - and his or her decisions can affect the rest of the world

That's because decisions made by the US government can often affect people all around the world - for example, decisions about whether or not to go to war, or how to protect the environment.

What's going to happen in the mid-terms?

It's impossible to predict exactly what will happen.

In the House of Representatives, all 435 seats are up for grabs. If the Democrats want to take control here, they're going to have to take at least 23 seats off the Republicans.

It helps that a large number of Republican politicians are leaving the House of Representatives this year, so there is a lot to play for.

Not only that, but the party with a president in the White House has lost an average of 32 seats in the House of Representatives and two in the Senate in every single mid-term election since the American Civil War in 1861-65, so this bodes well for the Democrats.

Furthermore, when presidents are unpopular, voters tend to take out their frustration on their party's politicians in Congress. Trump is one of the most unpopular presidents of modern times, with his approval ratings hovering around 40% throughout his time in office. President Obama's was at 45% before the 2010 mid-terms, when the Democrats suffered some of the biggest electoral losses in US history.

So, the statistics suggest the Democrats have a decent chance of taking back control of the House of Representatives.

Reuters In the 2010 mid-terms, President Obama's Democrat party suffered some of the biggest electoral losses in US history

However, the Senate is a different story. Here, 35 out of the 100 seats are available. The Democrats need to claim two seats from the Republicans in the Senate to take control of this chamber.

However, the nine Republican Senate seats that are up for grabs are expected to remain Republican, so it's unlikely to Democrats will win control of the Senate.

If the Republicans keep control of the Senate, but the Democrats win control of the House of Representatives, we're in a bit of a tricky situation.

There would be a greater risk of a government shutdown if the two parts of government are unable to agree with each other about important issues. Watch this space, basically.

What will happen afterwards?

After the mid-terms, everyone will start thinking about the next US presidential election, which will take place on 3 November 2020.

Campaigning will start next year, though.

As Donald Trump has only served one term in office, he is allowed to stand for another term.

The person who will run for the Democrat party against the Republican candidate will be chosen by a series of primary elections, which start in January 2020.