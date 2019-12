To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Hayley helps pack food hampers for Christmas

For many people Christmas is all about presents and tucking into some turkey.

But around 3.5 million children are living in poverty in Britain, and of those 35,000 children will go hungry at this time of year because their families are struggling to afford basic food items.

The charity Trussell Trust runs food banks - which give out emergency hampers to those in need.

And they say they've seen more families coming to them for help this Christmas.