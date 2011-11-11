Are you affected by autism?

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by the issues raised in our programme, the following organisations can help. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external websites.

The National Autistic Society

The National Autistic Society is a leading UK charity for children and adults with autism (including Asperger syndrome) and their families.

They provide information, support and services, and campaign for a better world for people with autism.

Contact them by phone on 0808 800 4104, Monday to Friday between 10.00am and 4.00pm, or visit their site.

Visit the National Autistic Society website

Scottish Autism

Scottish Autism provides a comprehensive range of expertise in care, support and education for people with autism, their families and carers.

Contact them by phone on 01259 720 044, or visit their site.

Visit the Scottish Autism website

Autism Northern Ireland

Autism Northern Ireland aims to promote the needs of people with autism and their carers in Northern Ireland.

Contact them by phone on 028 9040 1729, or visit their website.

Visit the Autism Northern Ireland website

Child Autism UK

Child Autism UK is a parent-led group aiming to encourage, support and inform parents of children with autism.

The group aims to give guidance on obtaining a diagnosis of autism and stresses the importance of early behavioural intervention.

It supports tutors and established practitioners as well as parents.

Contact them by phone on 01344 88 22 48, Monday to Friday between 9.00am and 5.00pm, or visit them online.

Visit the Child Autism UK website

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external websites.