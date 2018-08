There are lots of websites just for children and one of them is Moshi Monsters.

It's a place where you can adopt your own virtual pet and talk to your friends online, but how safe is it?

We sent two Press Packers to meet the man who created the site and ask him how he's making sure the Moshi Monsters' virtual world stays safe.

Press Packers Jed and Kai also got to meet the creative team and find out how they come up with the characters.