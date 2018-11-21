I'm A Celebrity contestant Anne Hegerty opens up about autism

ITV I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestant Anne Hegerty has opened up on the show about her autism

Anne has a form of autism called Asperger syndrome.

In the first episode, the Chase star broke down in tears at Snake Rock and said she didn't know if she could handle staying in the camp. Her camp mates made her feel better and Anne later said how supported she felt.

I really appreciate how nice and sympathetic they've been to me and how supportive they are. And it's nice they say I pick up social queues because I'm never quite sure that I entirely do. Anne Hegerty , speaking on I'm A Celebrity

"I didn't raise the autism issue... I try not to do that. But if someone else raises it I make it clear I'm happy to talk about it.

People took to social media to praise Anne for being so open. One user said: "Anne opening up about her Asperger syndrome on #ImACeleb is spreading awareness and it makes me so happy reading positive comments about autism for once! Most people have heard of it but don't actually know anything about it. Thank you."

What is Autism?

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) - its full name - is the name for a range of similar conditions which affect how a person communicates and interacts with the world around them, as well as their interests and behaviour.

Jack, who has autism, explains how music helped him to learn to talk

It's not a disease or an illness, but a condition that somebody is born with. People who are born with autism have it all of their lives.

You cannot tell that somebody has autism by looking at them.

It is estimated that about one in every 100 people in the UK has autism, with the condition affecting more boys than girls.

No one knows why people are born with autism, but there's lots of research going on into what causes it.

What is Asperger syndrome?

One form of autism is called Asperger syndrome, which is what Anne has spoken about having.

Someone with Asperger syndrome may find it hard to express themselves and how they feel. They may want to make friends and socialise with people just like everybody else, but they might find it very difficult.

PA Joseph, 11, wrote a letter to Anne after being inspired by her on the show. He said he thinks she is very brave to go into the jungle and that he will be supporting her

Generally, people with Asperger syndrome don't have as many problems with talking, but they might still find it difficult to understand language, so they could struggle to understand how other people are thinking or feeling.

They may have above average intelligence, as they don't have the learning disabilities that many autistic people might have.

However, they may have specific learning difficulties and could need additional support, just like anybody else with autism.

How does autism affect people?

Autism affects different people in different ways.

This is why it might take time for someone to be diagnosed with autism, as there isn't one simple list of symptoms and signs to look out for.

Anne revealed that she didn't actually get diagnosed until she was 45, back in 2003.

It can affect the way someone communicates with people, so a person might seem more shut off from those around them because they struggle to interact with them.

Children with autism might choose to play on their own rather than in groups or they might be a lot quieter than everybody else.

It can also have an impact on how a person makes sense of the world around them.

Someone with autism might be over- or under-sensitive to sounds, touch, tastes, smells, light or colours. So you might see someone with autism wearing special headphones to cancel out sounds so that the noise of the world around them isn't overwhelming.

Find out more about the condition by watching this Newsround special about austism

People who have autism can be really good at remembering things so they might have a lot of knowledge about one particular subject.

What is it like living with autism?

Because autism affects people differently, some people don't need a lot of help, but others might need extra support throughout their life.

For someone with autism, everyday life can be confusing and chaotic.

Getty Images Someone with autism might find group games at school a little bit overwhelming

Their brain works differently so just communicating with people can be really hard.

Simple things like talking to other people, and reading people's body language and expressions can be difficult. Some people will be able to speak normally, while others may not be able to speak at all. They might use sign language to help with this.

A person with autism might seem like they're not interested in people and find it hard to make friends and meet new people.

They might also find it hard to use their imagination or be creative, so made-up games in the playground might be quite difficult for someone with autism to take part in.

Many people with autism find comfort in having a routine, so it is quite common to want to repeat things. Doing the same things every day can help - for example, playing the same games or eating meals at the same time - or they may engage in repetitive behaviours like turning light switches on and off, opening and closing doors, or lining up objects.

It can be frustrating not being able to communicate in the way that they might like, so this frustration might come out through their behaviour.

How can I help somebody with autism?

1. Be understanding - While you might find it difficult if somebody with autism doesn't want to talk to you or play with you, it's not their fault that they feel that way. They might even be frustrated about it themselves. Be patient and remember, the most important thing is not to take it personally. If you think someone with autism is being rude or unfriendly to you, remember that they don't mean to be. If you're upset about anything, go to speak to an adult that you trust about it.

2. Be accepting - The world can be a confusing place for somebody with autism and they may behave in a way that you think is a little strange. They might make noises or flap their hands, for example. Be kind and let them behave in a way that they are comfortable with. Don't stare or single somebody out because they are behaving differently.

Getty Images Remember that somebody with autism might behave a little differently to other people

3. Don't make assumptions - Don't make assumptions about what somebody with autism is like. It affects different people in different ways. For example, just because somebody with autism might struggle to communicate doesn't mean they struggle to understand what is being said around them.

3. Ask - If you are at all unsure about anything, go to speak to an adult that you trust. You can speak to them about ways you might be able to help your friend with autism to make sure that they are OK.

If you have any more questions about the condition or want to find out more, speak to an adult that you trust - maybe a parent, teacher or another relative - or you can speak to your local doctor, who will have lots of information and advice if you need.