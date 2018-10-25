Where did Halloween come from?

Getty Images

Halloween is the scariest night of the year! It is celebrated on 31 October.

One of the most interesting things about it is that nobody knows 100% for sure where it came from.

It is widely recognised as an American holiday, but it is believed the tradition of Halloween actually dates back to Britain many centuries ago, with its roots in an Iron Age Celtic festival called Samhain - although there are historians who dispute this.

Samhain (pronounced 'sow-in', which means'summer's end') marked the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter.

It is said that, at that time of the year, ghosts came back to visit the living and that the barrier between the two worlds - the living world and the spirit world - was thinner, so spirits could cross it.

While people expected some ghosts and didn't mind their visit, they feared the presence of evil spirits and disguised themselves using scary costumes. People would also light bonfires to try to scare them away.

Samhain was a three-day Celtic New Year festival that began on 31 October, so the timing and the links with ghosts gives historians a reason to suspect this may be where it came from.

The Celts did not leave written records, though, so it is difficult for anyone to be completely certain.

In the mid-8th Century, Pope Gregory III moved the date of All Saints Day from 13 May - the date of the Roman festival of the Dead - to 1 November, in the middle of Samhain.

This brought All Saints' Day - a Christian festival of the holy dead on 1 November - in line with Samhain, and the 31 October became known as All Hallows' Eve.

The name Halloween - or All Hallows' Eve - comes from the Old English word halga or which means 'holy'.

Getty Images Even now, some people might celebrate Halloween by having a bonfire party

It was later spelt 'Hallowe'en', as the apostrophe replaces the 'v', but the apostrophe has since been dropped in popular spelling.

In 1845, the Great Potato Famine forced around one million people living in Ireland to move to the US, taking traditions like Halloween with them.

It was in America that the pumpkin became the vegetable that we all associate with the festival. In the UK, people used to carve turnips!

Getty Images In the past, people in the UK used to carve turnips on Halloween - not pumpkins!

According to Professor Candida Moss, who is an expert on early Christianity: "As a festival, Halloween has many faces. It memorialises the lifting of the veil between the living and the dead, it celebrates the harvest season, it marks the end of summer and the beginning of autumn, and - with the changing seasons - it recalls the souls of the dead.

"Determining where Halloween comes from depends a great deal on which aspect of Halloween we choose to emphasise."

What happens on Halloween?

Everyone may celebrate Halloween in different ways, but some of things you might expect on 31 October include:

Scary fancy dress

Making pumpkin lanterns

Special food made for the occasion

Trick or treating

Bobbing for apples

Telling ghost stories

Receiving scares from friends

Spooky make-up

Lots of sweets

Decorations of spiders, bats and other scary creatures

Not everyone likes celebrating Halloween, though. Some religious people believe that making a game out of evil spirits is wrong.