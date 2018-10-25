How to stay safe when trick or treating

Getty Images
On Halloween, lots of you may be heading out on the streets to go trick or treating.
We've put together some tips to make sure you stay safe while having fun:
- Make sure a responsible adult or guardian goes with you - it could be an older brother or sister if they're over 16
- Plan your route before you leave the house and make sure someone else knows where you are going
- Wear reflective or light-coloured clothing so you can be seen
- Carry a torch to check what's around you and avoid falling over
- Stay close to home and if possible only visit the houses of people you know
- NEVER enter a stranger's home
- Stay on pavements and check carefully before crossing a road - especially if there's a large group of you
- Throw away any treats or sweets that have been opened or unwrapped
- If you are wearing a mask, make sure that you can see clearly out of it
- Make sure your costume is warm - it is almost November!
- Bring water with you, you may get thirsty!
- Don't argue with people or "trick" them if they don't have more sweets or don't want to celebrate Halloween. There will be many more who want to engage in the fun!