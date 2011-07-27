To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Children of the Drought

Millions of people, including many children, are going hungry in Africa because of a severe drought there.

The situation's become so serious that the United Nations recently declared parts of Somalia to be in a state of famine.

Refugees are flooding into neighbouring Kenya where there are vast camps trying to cope with the numbers.

Newsround's Ricky travels to Kenya to see how charities and aid agencies are trying to help the situation, and finds out why drought causes such problems for people there.