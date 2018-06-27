I can't view Newsround on my computer. What now?

Firstly, do you live in the UK? You are unable to watch

If you live in the UK, and have broadband you should be able to see the embedded video.

If that is the case and you can't see the files, you need to make sure the programs your computer uses to access them are up-to-date.

If you're on a PC you'll need:

Microsoft Internet Explorer 6 and above

Firefox 2 and above

Netscape 5 and above

Opera 7 and above

Google Chrome (any version)

If you are using a different browser to these it may still work, but the BBC can't guarantee it.

If you are using an Apple Mac the embedded player should work with the browser on that platform too, called Safari.

In addition to browser software you also need a FREE piece of software called Flash. Click here to make sure you have the most recent version of Flash Player .

If making sure your software is up-to-date sounds a bit complicated you may need to get an older person to help you out.

If you've tried everything in this list so far, and the video still isn't working then the solution could require quite a lot of technical knowledge. Again, ask an adult to help.