Boris Johnson gesticulates strongly against a Leave poster

Brexit: What's going on?

It's been a dramatic few days for British politics.

A Starbucks Coffee shop

Starbucks: No more plastic straws (by 2020)

Prince Louis at his christening

Coo-ee Louis: Baby Prince christened

An ambulance carries one of the rescued boys to hospital as people look on

Thailand cave rescue: Rescued boys are 'happy and well'

Donald Trump looks stern as Theresa May looks out into the distance behind him

Donald Trump's visit: Why is he coming to the UK?

England national football team's three lions badge

Who is England's star of the World Cup?

Fans holding a sign saying 'It's coming home'

What is 'it's coming home' all about anyway?!

Meet the world's newest pop supergroup NOW UNITED!

Your amazing reaction to England's win over Sweden

Strange, Stranger, Strangest

1990 World Cup England team

Here's what 1990 looked like!

Image shows Justin Bieber on the left and Hailey Baldwin on the right with love hearts in between them

Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin engaged?

A boy sat holding the flag of Bhutan
Why one teen is raising flags from around the world

England's midfielder Dele Alli (top L) celebrates with England's forward Harry Kane (3rdR) and teammates after scoring their second goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match between Sweden and England at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 7, 2018. (

They did it! England make it to World Cup semi-final!

Ben Shires and some Russian food
We tried Russian food at the World Cup and it's better than it looks

A picture of Earth with a ray of sunlight coming from the Sun
The Big Question: Why are some countries hot and others cold?

Young boy eating an ice cream

Quiz: What's your ideal summer holiday?

Rescue teams in Thailand cave

Thailand cave rescue: What's the story?

Image of 2 people dressed up as hot dogs
Did you know there's a hot dog eating competition?

The moon looking an orange colour against a black sky

Prepare for this century's longest total lunar eclipse

The rainbow flag
Where does the rainbow flag come from?

Photo of the Thai boys when divers first found them
Thailand cave rescue: How did they get trapped?

Hannah and Lucy
Why having friends in hospital is so important

NHS logo emblem sign

What is the NHS?

Graphic
Do you REALLY read the terms and conditions?

Is the heatwave all good? Watch clip
Heatwaves: Are they really all that good?

Group of riders in the Tour de France

What is the Tour de France?

Kieran Trippier (left) and England's Harry Kane celebrate their side winning the penalty shoot out during the FIFA World Cup 2018

The dream goes on! England win on penalties

A boy participates in the Avondale Estates 4th of July Parade to celebrate the US Independence Day holiday in Avondale Estates, Georgia, USA

What is Independence Day?

Baby girl in a pink hat

The most popular baby names of 2018 so far

NHS 70 years
The NHS in 70 seconds

Glass walkway
Would you walk on this glass deck?

Teenage girl sitting alone in dark room

More children seeking help for loneliness

Silhouette behind rainbow flag

LGBT people less satisfied with life in UK

A Clownfish is seen June 25, 2003 at New World Aquarium in New York City.

How man-made noises affect ocean life

Young boy wearing sunglasses and a hat - chilling out on a hammock

Why don't your holidays all start now?

Cheryl and Liam Payne

Liam Payne and Cheryl split up

Andy Murray

Andy Murray fans - we've got some bad news!

A plastic container is filled with water from a tap in Kawangware district of Nairobi, Kenya April 18, 2018.

Top tips to save water

Graphic from animation

Celebrating 90 years of equal voting rights

A firefighter tackles the wildfire on Saddleworth Moor which continues to spread after the blaze was declared a major incident by Greater Manchester Police.

Firefighters and army tackle moorland fires

Crow
The crow that can use a vending machine!

The Star Wars character Rey posing with a light sabre
Want to train like a Jedi?

A young lowland gorilla called Gernot eats iced treats with nuts and berries during the hot weather at London Zoo in London
Gorillas keep cool with ice lollies

Icebergs drift in the sea in Cierva Cove, on the coast of the Antarctic Peninsula in Antarctica.
How far under water do icebergs go?

A pug with its tongue out and a cartoon sun

How to keep your pets cool in the heat

This picture shows people at the base of the Motherland Calls statue at the Mamayev Kurgan World War II memorial complex in Volgograd (formerly Stalingrad)

Guide: What was the Battle of Stalingrad?

A pangolin with it's tongue out

How science is helping save pangolins

A pizza covered in rainbow glitter
Warning! This will make you want pizza

Serena Williams holding Wimbledon trophy

Exciting Wimbledon news for Serena Williams

Saturn with its rings

How to see Saturn's rings tonight

A police officer is lying on the ground with a dog on top of him.
The dog trained to save lives

Picture of lots of cigarettes in an ashtray

Should smoking be banned by the school gates?

Thermometer against blue sky

Comments: How are you coping with the heat?

Reporter Hayley looks to her right, sitting on the ground next to a wall covered in graffiti. Next to her are the words 'Hayley investigates homelessness'

Charities worried about a rise in homeless children

Kangaroo
Check out this kangaroo's footy skills

Baby with question marks.

Can you guess which singer this is?

An ochre star fish on some rocks.

Starfish make amazing recovery

World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo running with football
Five World Cup records made in Russia

13-year-old Benjy on a football pitch with cartoon footballs

What's it like being a World Cup flagbearer?

ss
Five fun facts about England's World Cup campaign

Ben Shires in front of the England bus
'Harry Kane - Give us a wave!'

d
Pictures: Five times England wowed their fans!

Hair dos and don't at the World cup
World Cup hairdos - whose is best?

harry kane

Comments: Can England win the World Cup?

Harry Kane

Your reaction to the England v Belgium game

Fox on pitch during 6 nations rugby match.
Pictures: Weird animal pitch invasions

Animals choosing World Cup teams
play
Animals 'predict' their World Cup winners

Ben Shires outside Messi's hotel
play
Messi is my neighbour!

Fly with emoji
play
What's 'bugging' players at the World Cup?

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts while a incident is reviewed by the Video Assistant Referee

What is VAR and why's everyone talking about it?

Kids cheering
play
What to do if your team HASN'T made the World Cup!

The England squad
play
Meet the England World Cup team

Footballers striking funny poses.
play
World Cup stars as you've never seen them before!

Ben Shires and Jesse Lingard
play
Newsround's World Cup reporter answers YOUR questions

Lineker
play
'If England win the World Cup, I'd present MOTD in a mankini'

Buildings in Red Square

Quiz: What do you know about Russia?

Footballs

Everything you need to know about the World Cup 2018

Quizzes

USA Quiz

Quiz: How much do you know about the United States?

Mo Salah

Quiz: Mo or No?

NHS worker

Quiz: What is your future NHS job?

A tap is shown over an image of scorched earth

Quiz: Are you water wise?

3 celebrity siblings

Quiz: Guess the celebrity siblings

A pangolin

Quiz: How much do you know about pangolins

Cartoon images of children

Quiz: What kind of helper are you?

Image from live action remake of Dumbo

Quiz: Remake or Fake?

An open book against a blue and purple background with sparkles. There is a yellow lightening bolt.

Quiz: Which Harry Potter spell are you?

People taking a selfie

Quiz: Where are you NOT allowed to take selfies?!

Willy Wonka & Charlie illustration

Quiz: How well do you know Gobblefunk?

Queen

Quiz: The Queen's bizarre birthday gifts

The word, sugar drawn in sugar

Quiz: Are you a sugar expert?

Landmarks from five cities

Quiz: What are the symbols of these cities?

ramadan

Quiz: How much do you know about Ramadan?

Summer holiday

Quiz: What's your summer holiday hobby?

Question mark with superheroes in background

Quiz: Which superhero are you?

Pencils and text

Quiz: What item of stationery are you?

Wimbledon

Roger Federer kissing the Wimbledon Championship trophy after winning the tennis tournament in 2017

Newsround's guide to Wimbledon

A tennis ball with the words 5 things you need to be a ball boy or girl at Wimbledon
Wimbledon: What does it take to be a ball boy or girl?

A group of kids picking strawberries out of a box
Why are strawberries such a big hit at Wimbledon?

British tennis player Johanna Konta
play
Jo Konta's smashing tennis advice

Boy at Wimbledon
play
Hilarious headgear and flossing - it's Wimbledon time!

Tennis ball
play
Five fascinating facts about Wimbledon

Hayley and Ricky dressed in old-school Wimbledon fashion
play
Wimbledon fashion through the ages

French plait
play
How do I do a ball girl French plait?

Serena Williams
play
All you need to know about Wimbledon 2018

ask andy
play
Andy Murray answers your questions

Andy Murray
play
'Believe in yourself': Murray's advice for kids

Federer

Is Roger Federer the GOAT?

grass
play
Who looks after the grass at Wimbledon?

Ayshah
play
Meet the man behind one of Wimbledon's oldest traditions

Andy Murray holding Wimbledon trophy

Andy Murray's most memorable moments

Ayshah at Wimbledon
play
Behind the scenes at Wimbledon

Andy and Jamie Murray
play
Can the Murrays spell as well as they play tennis?