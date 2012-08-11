Homepage
Brexit: What's going on?
It's been a dramatic few days for British politics.
11m ago
Starbucks: No more plastic straws (by 2020)
1h ago
Coo-ee Louis: Baby Prince christened
1h ago
Thailand cave rescue: Rescued boys are 'happy and well'
5h ago
Donald Trump's visit: Why is he coming to the UK?
5h ago
Who is England's star of the World Cup?
1d ago
What is 'it's coming home' all about anyway?!
3d ago
Our best video clips
Meet the world's newest pop supergroup NOW UNITED!
2d ago
Your amazing reaction to England's win over Sweden
1d ago
Strange, Stranger, Strangest
3d ago
Watch Newsround
Catch up with the latest bulletin.
More Stories
Here's what 1990 looked like!
1d ago
Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin engaged?
9h ago
play
1:42
Why one teen is raising flags from around the world
2d ago
They did it! England make it to World Cup semi-final!
1d ago
play
2:03
We tried Russian food at the World Cup and it's better than it looks
3d ago
play
1:20
The Big Question: Why are some countries hot and others cold?
3d ago
Quiz: What's your ideal summer holiday?
6d ago
Thailand cave rescue: What's the story?
1d ago
play
0:50
Did you know there's a hot dog eating competition?
3d ago
Prepare for this century's longest total lunar eclipse
3d ago
play
1:21
Where does the rainbow flag come from?
3d ago
play
0:43
Thailand cave rescue: How did they get trapped?
3d ago
play
1:14
Why having friends in hospital is so important
5d ago
What is the NHS?
2 July 2018
play
0:47
Do you REALLY read the terms and conditions?
29 September 2017
play
1:02
Heatwaves: Are they really all that good?
4d ago
What is the Tour de France?
24 April 2018
The dream goes on! England win on penalties
5d ago
What is Independence Day?
5d ago
The most popular baby names of 2018 so far
6d ago
play
1:18
The NHS in 70 seconds
4d ago
play
0:39
Would you walk on this glass deck?
4d ago
More children seeking help for loneliness
6d ago
LGBT people less satisfied with life in UK
6d ago
How man-made noises affect ocean life
2 July 2018
Why don't your holidays all start now?
2 July 2018
Liam Payne and Cheryl split up
2 July 2018
Andy Murray fans - we've got some bad news!
2 July 2018
Top tips to save water
28 June 2018
Celebrating 90 years of equal voting rights
2 July 2018
Firefighters and army tackle moorland fires
1 July 2018
play
1:03
The crow that can use a vending machine!
1 July 2018
play
1:53
Want to train like a Jedi?
29 June 2018
play
0:33
Gorillas keep cool with ice lollies
29 June 2018
play
1:03
How far under water do icebergs go?
28 June 2018
How to keep your pets cool in the heat
28 June 2018
Guide: What was the Battle of Stalingrad?
28 June 2018
How science is helping save pangolins
28 June 2018
play
1:15
Warning! This will make you want pizza
27 June 2018
Exciting Wimbledon news for Serena Williams
27 June 2018
How to see Saturn's rings tonight
27 June 2018
play
0:25
The dog trained to save lives
26 June 2018
Should smoking be banned by the school gates?
27 June 2018
Comments: How are you coping with the heat?
26 June 2018
Charities worried about a rise in homeless children
25 June 2018
play
1:11
Check out this kangaroo's footy skills
26 June 2018
Can you guess which singer this is?
26 June 2018
Starfish make amazing recovery
26 June 2018
World Cup
play
1:11
Five World Cup records made in Russia
22 June 2018
What's it like being a World Cup flagbearer?
29 June 2018
image
Five fun facts about England's World Cup campaign
18 June 2018
play
0:48
'Harry Kane - Give us a wave!'
24 June 2018
image
Pictures: Five times England wowed their fans!
24 June 2018
play
1:08
World Cup hairdos - whose is best?
20 June 2018
Comments: Can England win the World Cup?
25 June 2018
Your reaction to the England v Belgium game
29 June 2018
image
Pictures: Weird animal pitch invasions
21 June 2018
play
1:24
Animals 'predict' their World Cup winners
16 June 2018
play
0:41
Messi is my neighbour!
21 June 2018
play
0:53
What's 'bugging' players at the World Cup?
19 June 2018
What is VAR and why's everyone talking about it?
26 June 2018
play
1:02
What to do if your team HASN'T made the World Cup!
19 June 2018
play
1:07
Meet the England World Cup team
13 June 2018
play
1:56
World Cup stars as you've never seen them before!
14 June 2018
play
2:22
Newsround's World Cup reporter answers YOUR questions
12 June 2018
play
0:36
'If England win the World Cup, I'd present MOTD in a mankini'
7 June 2018
Quiz: What do you know about Russia?
14 June 2018
Everything you need to know about the World Cup 2018
8 June 2018
Quizzes
Quiz: How much do you know about the United States?
20 January 2017
Quiz: Mo or No?
3 May 2018
Quiz: What is your future NHS job?
1 July 2018
Quiz: Are you water wise?
28 June 2018
Quiz: Guess the celebrity siblings
10 April 2018
Quiz: How much do you know about pangolins
28 June 2018
Quiz: What kind of helper are you?
27 June 2018
Quiz: Remake or Fake?
14 June 2018
Quiz: Which Harry Potter spell are you?
2 May 2018
Quiz: Where are you NOT allowed to take selfies?!
19 April 2018
Quiz: How well do you know Gobblefunk?
27 May 2016
Quiz: The Queen's bizarre birthday gifts
7 June 2018
Quiz: Are you a sugar expert?
31 May 2018
Quiz: What are the symbols of these cities?
22 May 2018
Quiz: How much do you know about Ramadan?
26 May 2017
Quiz: What's your summer holiday hobby?
27 July 2017
Quiz: Which superhero are you?
26 April 2018
Quiz: What item of stationery are you?
25 April 2018
Wimbledon
Newsround's guide to Wimbledon
2 July 2018
play
0:39
Wimbledon: What does it take to be a ball boy or girl?
3d ago
play
1:32
Why are strawberries such a big hit at Wimbledon?
3d ago
play
0:11
Jo Konta's smashing tennis advice
6d ago
play
1:21
Hilarious headgear and flossing - it's Wimbledon time!
2 July 2018
play
0:40
Five fascinating facts about Wimbledon
29 June 2018
play
2:11
Wimbledon fashion through the ages
27 June 2016
play
1:11
How do I do a ball girl French plait?
29 June 2018
play
1:28
All you need to know about Wimbledon 2018
30 June 2018
play
2:00
Andy Murray answers your questions
6 July 2017
play
0:46
'Believe in yourself': Murray's advice for kids
29 November 2017
Is Roger Federer the GOAT?
17 July 2017
play
1:35
Who looks after the grass at Wimbledon?
10 July 2017
play
1:20
Meet the man behind one of Wimbledon's oldest traditions
7 July 2017
Andy Murray's most memorable moments
29 June 2018
play
2:03
Behind the scenes at Wimbledon
29 June 2015
play
1:41
Can the Murrays spell as well as they play tennis?
27 June 2016
