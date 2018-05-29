BBC World News: 24 hour news TV channel
Top Story
Video 1:55
The Travel Show
The Royal Doctor Service is flying high at 90. The service was conceived by Rev John Flynn who wanted to help communities living in remote areas.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Australia
BBC World News
More top stories
How to watch
24-hour news, sport and programmes
- 26 August 2015
Regional variations
Find out what is on BBC World News in your region
- 19 August 2015
About BBC World News
More on the BBC’s international news and sport coverage
- 26 August 2015
Featured Programmes
Global
Jon Sopel explains the day's global news and what it means to you
- 28 July 2015
Outside Source
Join Ros Atkins for real-time news from the BBC newsroom in London
- 28 July 2015
Impact
Global news, debate and analysis as it affects audiences in Asia
- 28 July 2015
Click
Guide to all the latest gadgets, websites, games and computer industry news
- 28 July 2015
HARDtalk
Hard-hitting interviews with newsmakers and personalities from across the globe
- 28 July 2015
The Travel Show
Bringing you the biggest stories and most exciting destinations from around the world
- 28 July 2015
Our Presenters
BBC World News
Watch/Listen
Video 3:09
Africa Business Report: Nigeria
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Business
Video 1:31
Click: Tech News
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Technology
Video 2:47
Africa Business Report: Ethiopia
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Business
Video 2:12
Click: GDPR
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Technology
Video 4:01
Talking Movies: Nandita Das on her film Manto
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts