US & Canada
Top Stories
ABC drops Roseanne show after racist tweet
The comedian tried to explain away the tweet as a "joke", but ABC called it "repugnant".
Missouri governor in sex scandal resigns
The former Navy Seal has been under criminal investigation this year and faces impeachment.
'Don't toast marshmallows on Hawaii volcano'
The USGS has responded to a query on whether it is safe to roast marshmallows over a volcanic vent.
Hotter years 'mean lower exam results'
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Business
Hurricane Maria 'killed 4,600 in Puerto Rico'
Service dog delivers eight pups in airport
Copperfield not liable for Briton's injuries
- 30 May 2018
- From the section US & Canada
Starbucks US stores hold race training
- 29 May 2018
- From the section US & Canada
Trump China tariffs could come in June
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Business
N Korea official heads to US for talks
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Asia
Ivanka Trump wins new trademarks in China
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Business
Canada to buy Kinder Morgan pipeline assets
- 29 May 2018
- From the section US & Canada
Watch/Listen
Inside the secret world of the MS-13 gang
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean
Also in the News
Police probed as woman punched in arrest
- 28 May 2018
- From the section US & Canada
Astronaut and artist Alan Bean dies at 86
- 27 May 2018
- From the section US & Canada
Features & Analysis
Will Canada commercialise surrogacy?
Two US cities fight over one football team
- 27 May 2018
- From the section US & Canada
Solo Star Wars film debut underwhelming
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
What it's like to walk on the Moon
- 27 May 2018
- From the section US & Canada
Monica and Stormy: Scandals in two eras
- 28 May 2018
- From the section US & Canada
How the US and Rwanda have fallen out over second-hand clothes
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Africa
Our experts
Analysing Trump's letter to Kim Jong-un
The note begins by thanking Kim for his 'time and patience', then the president's pen turns poison.
Stormy Daniels case: Three women asking Trump uncomfortable questions
The trio have gone to court to try to tell their stories about Donald Trump.
Comey may be many things, but is he really a liar?
I've spent a lot of time considering the Comey saga and my views on him have coalesced, says BBC's Jon Sopel.
Business
UK engineer mulls merger with US rival
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Business
Comcast 'preparing' to bid for Fox
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Business
Trump launches US car import probe
- 24 May 2018
- From the section US & Canada
Watch/Listen
Inside the secret world of the MS-13 gang
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean
World Service radio
-
Newsday
Duration 54:00
Broadcast time 07:06 BST - 08:00 BST
-
Newsday
Duration 24:00
Broadcast time 08:06 BST - 08:30 BST
-
Witness
Duration 10:00
Broadcast time 08:50 BST - 09:00 BST
-
World Update
Duration 54:00
Broadcast time 10:06 BST - 11:00 BST
- Send an SMS or MMS to 61124
- Email us at haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk
- Follow Have Your Say on Twitter
Follow Us
Elsewhere on the BBC
Controversial musicians
Six interviews that caused a stir
Daily news briefing direct to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter