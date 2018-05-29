Middle East
Top Stories
Israel strikes Gaza after mortar barrage
Dozens of militant sites are hit after mortars are launched at Israel, hitting a kindergarten.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Middle East
Related content
Syria recognises Georgia breakaway regions
The decision on Abkhazia and South Ossetia prompts Georgia to cut ties with Damascus.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Europe
Related content
Abramovich 'eligible to become Israeli'
The Russian billionaire owner of Chelsea FC has flown to Israel after facing UK visa issues.
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Middle East
Anger as Syria heads disarmament body
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Middle East
Sport Egyptians furious at Salah injury
- 27 May 2018
- From the section European Football
Watch/Listen
Features
Saudi Arabia to criminalise sexual harassment
- 29 May 2018
Coming home after 130 years
- 26 May 2018
- From the section Stories
Video 3:21
The refugees smuggling themselves back to Syria
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Europe
'I took 57 painkillers a day to get high'
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Middle East
Palestinians face post-Abbas uncertainties
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Middle East
In pictures: Hitchhiking in the occupied West Bank
- 23 May 2018
- From the section In Pictures
Watch/Listen
World Service radio
-
Newsday
Duration 54:00
Broadcast time 06:06 BST - 07:00 BST
-
Newsday
Duration 24:00
Broadcast time 08:06 BST - 08:30 BST
-
Witness
Duration 10:00
Broadcast time 08:50 BST - 09:00 BST
-
World Update
Duration 54:00
Broadcast time 10:06 BST - 11:00 BST
- Send an SMS or MMS to 61124
- Email us at haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk
- Follow Have Your Say on Twitter
Follow Us
Elsewhere on the BBC
Controversial musicians
Six interviews that caused a stir
Daily news briefing direct to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter