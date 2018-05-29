Latin America & Caribbean
Top Stories
Nicaragua 'using mobs to quash protests'
Amnesty International accuses Nicaragua's government of using armed groups to suppress protesters.
Brazil strike goes on despite fuel 'deal'
Some lorry drivers' unions reject President Michel Temer's concession to cut diesel prices.
Related content
American held in Venezuela returns home
The ex-missionary travelled to Venezuela to marry a woman he met online, but was arrested in 2016.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section US & Canada
Colombia poised for presidential run-off
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean
US sanctions on Venezuela 'to stay'
- 27 May 2018
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean
Nicaraguan protesters call on Ortega to go
- 27 May 2018
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean
Watch
Video 3:32
Inside the secret world of the MS-13 gang
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean
Video 0:52
Venezuela's Maduro wins re-election
- 21 May 2018
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean
Video 1:23
The jungle village hooked on their phones
- 18 May 2018
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean
Features
Image gallery
Angels and devils battle it out at Bolivian festival
Seamstress, nurse, caterer: Celebrating the Windrush women
- 24 May 2018
- From the section In Pictures
Swapping the Colombian battlefield for the football pitch
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean
The Venezuelans who've had enough
- 22 May 2018
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean
Prison without guards or weapons in Brazil
- 22 May 2018
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean
Watch
Video 3:32
Inside the secret world of the MS-13 gang
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean
Video 0:52
Venezuela's Maduro wins re-election
- 21 May 2018
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean
Video 1:23
The jungle village hooked on their phones
- 18 May 2018
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean
World Service radio
-
Newsday
Duration 54:00
Broadcast time 07:06 BST - 08:00 BST
-
Newsday
Duration 24:00
Broadcast time 08:06 BST - 08:30 BST
-
Witness
Duration 10:00
Broadcast time 08:50 BST - 09:00 BST
-
World Update
Duration 54:00
Broadcast time 10:06 BST - 11:00 BST
- Send an SMS or MMS to 61124
- Email us at haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk
- Follow Have Your Say on Twitter
Follow Us
Elsewhere on the BBC
Controversial musicians
Six interviews that caused a stir
Daily news briefing direct to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter