Jersey
Top Stories
Man shot in face with BB gun
Officers said the 18-year-old required surgery as the pellet was lodged in the back of his eye.
- 30 May 2018
Sex toys and medication given to charity
An unprotected kitchen knife was also donated to the shop in St Helier.
- 30 May 2018
Dean to be announced 'in next few weeks'
Monsignor Nicholas France is to retire in September.
- 29 May 2018
Chief minister race 'too close to call'
- 25 May 2018
Man in court charged with woman's murder
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Jersey
'Complacent' athletes need 'higher' targets
- 21 May 2018
Airports with worst flight delays revealed
- 21 May 2018
- From the section UK
- comments
Jersey vote 'complicated and cumbersome'
- 19 May 2018
- From the section Jersey
Jersey General Election 2018
- From the section Jersey
Features & Analysis
Sport
Latest stories
Desbois appointed new Jersey FA CEO
The Jersey FA appoints Jean-Luc Desbois as their new chief executive to replace Neville Davidson, who is retiring.
- 23 May 2018
From other local news sites
-
‘Island growth slowest since the Black Death’
-
Police appeal for CCTV footage to assist with murder inquiry
-
Prescriptions issued for antidepressants still on the rise
-
Southampton surgery may have fatally infected Jersey woman Prescriptions issued for antidepressants still on the rise
-
German bunker for sale in Jersey
-
Police officer filmed punching woman in the head in 'alarming' New Jersey beach arrest
Follow Us
Elsewhere on the BBC
Controversial musicians
Six interviews that caused a stir
Daily news briefing direct to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter