Man shot in face with BB gun

Officers said the 18-year-old required surgery as the pellet was lodged in the back of his eye.

  • 30 May 2018

Sex toys and medication given to charity

An unprotected kitchen knife was also donated to the shop in St Helier.

  • 30 May 2018

Dean to be announced 'in next few weeks'

Monsignor Nicholas France is to retire in September.

  • 29 May 2018

Desbois appointed new Jersey FA CEO

The Jersey FA appoints Jean-Luc Desbois as their new chief executive to replace Neville Davidson, who is retiring.

  • 23 May 2018