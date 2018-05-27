Guernsey
'Thinnest' rescue seal ready for release
Temperance the grey seal is now eating more than 20 fish a day and has tripled in weight.
- 27 May 2018
Tributes left for man who died installing refrigerators
A man injured in an industrial accident in a retail unit in Guernsey on Sunday has died.
- 25 May 2018
Mikus Alps: Forensic examination complete
A shotgun and "other items" were found along with human remains in a burnt out car on Guernsey's south coast.
- 25 May 2018
Disability work 'woeful and much-delayed'
- 24 May 2018
Guernsey products to get logo of authenticity
- 23 May 2018
Grower 'puzzled' after not winning 30th gold
- 22 May 2018
Private schools see 'surge in demand'
- 21 May 2018
Guernsey votes against assisted dying
- 18 May 2018
Watson eases into second round in Paris
British number two Heather Watson's dominant display sees her beat Oceane Dodin to reach the French Open second round.
- 28 May 2018
Deadline looms to clear island's streams
Progress on Leale's Yard development plans 'challenging'
Gambling website games based on fairytales banned
The benefits of private equity
Stand by for...
