Ukraine blames Russia for reporter's death
Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, a critic of the Kremlin, was shot outside his flat in Kiev.
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Europe
Italy crisis hits financial markets
Fears over political unrest in Italy spread to Wall Street after Europe's main markets close lower.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Business
Portugal MPs reject euthanasia
The proposals pitted much of the left against the Catholic Church and traditional social order.
Gunman kills three in Belgium attack
EU tightens law on foreign temp workers
Anti-Brexit tycoon Soros: EU 'in crisis'
- 29 May 2018
- From the section UK Politics
Libya rivals agree 'historic' election plan
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Africa
Syria recognises Georgia breakaway regions
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Europe
Paris boy's family thank Mali 'Spiderman'
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Europe
Hungary to criminalise migrant helpers
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Europe
Medics who saved Skripals reveal fears
- 29 May 2018
- From the section UK
Hungry bears raid Baltic beehives
- 29 May 2018
How balcony rescuer shines light on today's France
Ballet and football collide on Russian stage
- 29 May 2018
Paris plans to cut pollution
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Business
What is Italy's political crisis all about?
How this modelling agency 'can spot a smoker'
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
The gay mayor shaking up politics in Catholic Poland
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Europe
Deutsche Bank to cut more than 7,000 jobs
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Business
Turkish lira rallies after rate hike
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Business
