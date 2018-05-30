Australia
Church joins abuse compensation scheme
The Catholic Church says it is "keen to participate" in the programme for victims in Australia.
- 30 May 2018
- From the section Australia
Video 1:55
Royal Doctor Service flying high at 90
The service was conceived by Rev John Flynn who wanted to help communities living in remote areas.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Australia
Sport ICC wants tougher ball-tamper sanctions
The move by cricket's governing body follows a scandal that engulfed the Australian team.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Cricket
Home and Away's 'Morag' actress dies
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Australia
Four-year hunt for missing MH370 ends
- 29 May 2018
- From the section Asia
Row over scandal-hit MP's 'TV payment'
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Australia
Image gallery
Kylie Minogue turns 50: Her career in pictures
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Sex abuse and the Catholic Church
- 22 May 2018
- From the section World
A priest and his political billboards
- 19 May 2018
- From the section Australia
'Put Aboriginal back on birth certificates'
- 17 May 2018
- From the section Australia
'Disappearing' lake re-emerges in Tasmania
- 16 May 2018
- From the section Australia
Is gun ownership increasing in Australia?
- 15 May 2018
- From the section Australia
