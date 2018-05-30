India
India lightning strikes and winds kill 50
The latest incidents come weeks after devastating dust storms killed more than 100 people.
- 30 May 2018
- From the section India
The movement that shut down a copper plant
After more than 20 years of protest, an Indian state has ordered the shut down of a controversial plant.
- 29 May 2018
- From the section India
The story barely reported by Indian media
A sting operation by an online news outlet raises major doubts over India's press freedom.
- 28 May 2018
- From the section India
Sport Brutal Watson leads Chennai to IPL title
- 27 May 2018
- From the section Cricket
Sport England spot-fixing claims 'outrageous'
- 27 May 2018
- From the section Sport
Mobs kill five over 'social media rumour'
- 24 May 2018
- From the section India
Modi accepts Twitter #fitnesschallenge
- 24 May 2018
- From the section India
Punjab doctors unpick Michael Jackson dances
- 22 May 2018
- From the section Health
'Her soul will rest in peace now'
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Europe
Is India's oldest party really out of cash?
- 26 May 2018
- From the section Asia
Inequality in India can be seen from outer space
Night lights data shows rising inequality between states in India, according to new research
27 May 2018
