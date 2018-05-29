Asia

North Koreans dare to criticise 'vampire leader'

Sun Hui

Two ordinary citizens in North Korea speak to the BBC, despite the threat of death or imprisonment.

  • 29 May 2018
  • From the section Asia

The movement that shut down a copper plant

  • 29 May 2018
  • From the section India

The story barely reported by Indian media

Justin Rowlatt South Asia correspondent
  • 28 May 2018
  • From the section India
Kylie Minogue at 50: A career in pictures

A war of nerves between Pakistan's military and Sharif

  • 28 May 2018
  • From the section Asia

Inequality in India can be seen from outer space

Soutik Biswas India correspondent
  • 27 May 2018
  • From the section India

The fostered girl's murder that shook Australia

North Korea-US talks: Kim is in this for economic guarantees

North Korea's threat to pull out of its upcoming summit with the US in Singapore should come as no surprise.

16 May 2018
Karishma Vaswani Asia business correspondent

