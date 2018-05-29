Asia
North Koreans dare to criticise 'vampire leader'
Two ordinary citizens in North Korea speak to the BBC, despite the threat of death or imprisonment.
- 29 May 2018
- What does Kim really want?
- North Korea crisis in 300 words
- Are N Korea nuclear tests over?
India lightning strikes and winds kill 50
The latest incidents come weeks after devastating dust storms killed more than 100 people.
- 30 May 2018
The man helping deaf people find justice
Tang Shuai has become an inspiration to thousands in China as one of the few sign language lawyers.
- 30 May 2018
Church joins sex abuse compensation scheme
- 30 May 2018
Italy's political crisis hits Asian stocks
- 30 May 2018
Trump China tariffs could come in June
- 29 May 2018
Papua New Guinea bans Facebook for a month
- 29 May 2018
Four-year hunt for missing MH370 ends
- 29 May 2018
Home and Away's 'Morag' actress dies
- 29 May 2018
Mao impersonator causes China furore
- 28 May 2018
K-pop stars BTS top US album charts
- 28 May 2018
Savita parents hail Ireland abortion vote
- 28 May 2018
The movement that shut down a copper plant
- 29 May 2018
Kylie Minogue at 50: A career in pictures
- 28 May 2018
A war of nerves between Pakistan's military and Sharif
- 28 May 2018
The fostered girl's murder that shook Australia
- 25 May 2018
North Korea-US talks: Kim is in this for economic guarantees
North Korea's threat to pull out of its upcoming summit with the US in Singapore should come as no surprise.
Inequality in India can be seen from outer space
Night lights data shows rising inequality between states in India, according to new research
